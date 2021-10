Metro’s board of directors is putting on hold a proposal to suspend riders from the transit system for getting arrested for certain sex and weapons crimes. The idea was to stop repeat offenders who bring guns onto the Metro system or expose themselves to other riders on trains and buses. The proposal called for a two-week suspension for the first offense, a month-long suspension for second offenses, and up to a year for a third offense.

TRAFFIC ・ 18 DAYS AGO