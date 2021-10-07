CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Is there room in the metaverse for indie fashion labels? Australian designers hope so

By Lucianne Tonti
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eyJer_0cKDGUR600
A real model explores a virtual world in a VR film for Ngali.

In the designer Denni Francisco’s new film, models wearing clothes from her label Ngali wander through a virtual landscape. Using this digital medium, it was possible to take her collection on location, despite being in lockdown and unable to travel.

This was particularly important for Francisco, a Wiradjuri woman, as the landscape used in the film is based on Taungurung Country, in central Victoria, where Francisco was born, and her daughter now lives. She says when she’s designing, connection to Country is at the forefront of her mind. “We’re often talking about how what we do belongs to Country, how it’s connected to Country and how it has a rightful place in Country,” she says.

The VR film will premiere not at a fashion event, but at Melbourne International Games Week. Francisco is one of seven apparel and accessories designers included in a digital fashion incubator project, an initiative of Creative Victoria, that saw independent Victorian designers collaborate with Melbourne-based AR/VR studio Ignition Immersive. Some projects, like Francisco’s, are artistic while others are more pragmatic, allowing would-be customers to virtually try accessories at home using AR filters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ecsx1_0cKDGUR600
Fashion designer Toni Maticevski’s Australian-first ‘digital haute couture’ overcoat, made in collaboration with the Netherlands-based digital design house The Fabricant. Photograph: The Fabricant/Toni Maticevski

The incubator designers are not the first Australian fashion designers to play with augmented and virtual reality. In June, for Australian Fashion Week in Sydney, Toni Maticevski created a “digital haute couture” overcoat of molten silver that could be “tried on” by fashion week attendees, its tentacled lapel and trailing tails superimposed onto guests, then saved as an image, to be shared on social media.

But these steps, underwritten by Creative Victoria and Australian Fashion Week’s major sponsor Afterpay, respectively, look tentative compared to the efforts of global luxury fashion houses. As it stands now, the metaverse is still an expensive playground, where the world’s biggest, richest brands are fast claiming territory.

In the midst of the pandemic, as stores shuttered and opportunities to dress up evaporated, big brands rushed to extant online worlds like video games, and developed their own VR and AR experiences.

Three enormous luxury conglomerates, Kering, LVMH and Richemont, embraced virtual reality showrooms and trade shows, which often required digital samples of their collections to be developed. Gucci and Dior partnered with Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, to create AR sneaker try-ons.

In September, Balenciaga partnered with Epic Games’ Fortnite so players could purchase outfits, accessories and weaponry. This came after both Burberry and Louis Vuitton introduced their own in-game non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in August. Burberry’s was released for Mythical Games’ Blankos Block Party, while Louis Vuitton created an entire mobile game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iBfZK_0cKDGUR600
Balenciaga’s 3D Fortnite billboard in Times Square, New York. Photograph: MediaPunch/Rex/Shutterstock

Francisco is optimistic about the power of virtual experiments – and their reach. “So many people will be able to immerse themselves in culture, learn more and understand more using this type of technology.”

Darren Vukasinovic from Ignition Immersive, who collaborated with Franscico on the project, agrees: “VR takes us further with a heightened emotional connection.”

Vukasinovic says there is profit in the future of VR: “We want to see designers monetise and create an economy in that digital world.” He suggests the way to do this is through selling a digital version of a design. “There is a version of you that may want to spend a couple of dollars to wear a Ngali print in your digital avatar world.”

This is already happening through collaborations between the gaming industry and luxury fashion houses, and platforms like DressX, an international retailer that sells virtual clothing that is edited onto an image of the user.

The potential for growth is manifest. The gaming industry has increased by half a billion players in the last three years. Facebook has invested in virtual reality technology and plans to make it widely available, hinting at a future where Zoom meetings are replaced by more immersive 3D experiences in which everyone has their own avatar (and can dress it accordingly).

Li Edelkoort, a trend forecaster who founded the company Trend Union in Paris, says: “I have no doubt it’s going to be an important profit centre. Is it good for society? That is a very different question.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D7lb6_0cKDGUR600
VR fashion space Semblance World, developed via a grant from Epic Games. Photograph: Melbourne International Games Week

Edelkoort’s first concern is that the technology isn’t sophisticated enough to capture fashion’s tactility or texture, the things that make fashion “breathtaking”. She also raises the issue of sustainability, and says that while VR and AR might mean consumption of real garments slows if the fantasy moves online, the technology required to make a digital world is also resource intensive.

From digital design to VR runways, augmented reality shopping to stylish avatars, it feels like the metaverse’s only limitation might be how far we can stretch our imaginations.

But like all new technology, access is expensive. Epic Games, the creators of Fortnite, financially supported the creation of Semblance World, a virtual fashion space that is also launching at Melbourne International Games Week, through one of its Epic MegaGrants. Some of Creative Victoria’s digital incubator designers will have their works featured within this platform.

Edelkoort believes the cost will bring independent designers together. She sees a future of “collaborations and co-opting, ateliers and workshops where these things can happen in a collective way”.

This could signal an exciting new frontier of collective creativity for the fashion industry. But promises of freedom, a level playing field and open access were made about cyberspace’s first iterations, too.

  • ACMI will be hosting a free online panel discussion, Fashion’s New Reality, featuring Denni Francisco and Darren Vukasinovic at 2pm on 8 October.

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

Allow Lori Harvey to Introduce You to the Velvet Cutout Crop Top of Your Going-Out Dreams

While out for an evening with Justine Skye, Lori Harvey dressed head-to-toe in one of her best ensembles. Who are we kidding? Every outfit this woman owns gets an A+ in our book. But needless to say, her velvet orange cutout crop top was the star of the show this time around — and it also happens to retail for $112. The piece comes from London-based label Loudbrandstudios, which is founded by Jedidiah Duyile and aims to connect women to their confidence through clothing. Inspired by African culture and early 2000s silhouettes, the high-quality fabric used through all of the collections is sourced in London with comfort in mind.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wwd.com

Issey Miyake RTW Spring 2022

Satoshi Kondo turned to traditional craft techniques for this imaginative — and rich — collection of undulating organic shapes and blurred color on loose and flowing silhouettes. The theme was under-the-sea, and models in the show film swayed like tendrils of seaweed in their sculptural knits, or danced on their...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Trendalytics: Sheer, Chinos and Animal Prints Top Online Searches

Consumers starved for fashion during the Covid-19 pandemic are making up for lost time. Themes of extravagance and preppy fashion, as well as work attire, have continued to find their way into today’s top trends. Product intelligence company Trendalytics’ newly published report on consumer online searches further confirms the shift. Transparency isn’t just a hot topic for supply chains—it’s also an emerging women’s style that kicked off with Mugler’s sheer catsuits worn by pop stars like Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus and Beyoncé, who wore one on the December cover of British Vogue. The revealing look has traversed categories, with “naked shoes,” or footwear with...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Refinery29

Flat Shoes Are Back! Here Are 5 Styles We’re Wearing This Autumn

For some, the high heel is a tool of the patriarchy and a symbol of hypersexualisation. For others, it is simply a shoe that becomes uncomfortable five minutes into wearing it. Controversial reputation aside though, most fashion lovers can agree that the high heel is a feat of engineering. Coming in every colour, shape and style imaginable, heels are often regarded as the most imaginative footwear out there.
APPAREL
Wwd.com

Lanvin RTW Spring 2022

Holy comic collaborations! Hot on the heels of Balenciaga’s link-up with “The Simpsons,” Lanvin has partnered with DC Comics on its coed spring collection. Artistic director Bruno Sialelli was thinking about how to update the codes of the house for the Roaring ’20s 2.0. “We were trying to express Art Deco through a different prism, and we thought of Gotham City,” he said backstage before the show.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Designer#Paris Fashion#Fashion Houses#Fashion Brands#Australian#Ngali#Wiradjuri#Taungurung Country#Creative Victoria#Victorian#Ar Vr
Recorder

Greenfield teen designs clothing, fashions a life

Isabel Miller glances at a fabric remnant and recognizes a tube top waiting to be made. A pair of jeans that don’t fit? Miller envisions a denim corset-style top. “Levis are made of excellent quality fabric,” said Miller, 16. “Why not make something else out of the jeans instead of throwing them away?”
GREENFIELD, MA
SlashGear

Dunkaroos just foretold the fashion future of the metaverse

The snack brand Dunkaroos had an idea that’s likely a glimpse into the future of pop culture in the metaverse. They’re releasing a “’90s-inspired line” of clothing that’ll be available both physically and digitally. It’ll be both “virtual merch and merch to rock in real life,” they say, and it’ll be available to those willing to take the plunge for a couple of 10-dollar bills.
APPAREL
WWD

An Vandevorst Named Head of Fashion Design at Polimoda

Italian fashion school Polimoda is getting a little more of a Belgian accent. After enlisting Kris Van Assche as mentor for the master in creative direction program, the Florence-based school has appointed An Vandevorst as its head of the fashion design department, WWD has learned. The role was previously held...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Country
Australia
Sourcing Journal

Designers Opt for Drama at London Fashion Week

The creativity of designers like David Koma and Simone Rocha poured onto the catwalk during London Fashion Week (LFW). There, Spring/Summer 2022 collections took a theatrical turn following New York designers’ colorful yet practical approach to suiting and trench coats. “London fashion week left us with plenty to talk about, as British designers are known for taking a conceptual approach to fashion in terms of imbuing their collections with heavily researched historical references,” data-driven fashion trend forecasting firm Heuritech stated. “Moreover, the London fashion ecosystem also has the reputation of being a hub for up-and-coming designers, making it one of the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

Why Big Fashion Designers Are Suddenly Teaming Up

Style Points is a weekly column about how fashion intersects with the wider world. Once, a collaboration was the ultimate in cred—high married to low, luxe mingled with quotidian. But after this just-concluded Milan Fashion Week, that kind of move looks so, well, 2020. Now, designers who once existed in their own never-intersecting, competing lanes are merging, with unexpected results. Perhaps the blueprint for this was the Gucci/Balenciaga linkup we saw at the former's Aria collection in April, whose "hacked" pieces melded Alessandro Michele's embellished maximalism with Demna Gvasalia's Matrix-ready edge.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Dirt

Paint it Black: A Fashion Designer’s Modern Retreat in the Hamptons

Click here to read the full article. No more will my green sea Go turn a deeper blue… — The Rolling Stones, “Paint It Black” Well, except in the Hamptons, Mick! The seas are pretty blue here. Placed amid dense pitch pines, this dark house belongs to CFDA-nominated designer Tony Melillo, who launched his eponymous Anthony Thomas Melillo (ATM) lifestyle and sportswear brand in 2012. His original quest was to provide a collection of the perfect T-shirts, but the company has evolved, according to his Amagansett neighbor Gwyneth Paltrow on Goop, into an “all-out lifestyle brand predicated on striking the perfect balance between relaxed,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
One Green Planet

5 Amazingly Innovative Sustainable Fashion Designers

The fashion industry is one of the most polluting industries on the planet. It’s also wildly unethical. From the 8000 gallons of water it takes to make a single pair of denim jeans to the abuse and financial burden garment workers deal with on a daily basis, the clothes we wear are more than a harmless form of self-expression. Lucky for us, there are designers out there looking to make the world a greener, more ethical, and more fashionable place.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
dornob.com

Decrypted Garments: Pixelated Fashion Takes to the Runway at Milan Design Week

Clothing got a pixelated reboot for one exhibition at this year’s Milan Design Week, taking fashion into cyberspace and opening the door to endless design possibilities. As part of “Missed Your Call,” Design Academy Eindhoven’s graduate exhibition at the annual Italian showcase, Latvian native Santa Kupča presented her “Decrypted Garments” on three large screens, highlighting “how the virtual world is forever morphing fleeting images around us.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Motor1.com

Custom Porsche 968 Gets Fashion-Label Makeover, Do You Approve?

With production running from just 1991 to 1995, the Porsche 968 often falls through the cracks when people think about the brand's classic models, but it's the final evolution of the front-engined, liquid-cooled four-cylinder models that go back to the 924 in the 1970s. Now, the fashion label L'Art de L'Automobile creates a highly customized 968 with a unique look.
CARS
losaltosonline.com

Fashion-inspired design can be fast or timeless

Scrolling through my Instagram feed recently, I took in image after image of avant-garde fashion from this year’s Met Gala. The theme was “America” – and in true American style, no two looks were the same, from Billie Eilish’s peach Oscar de la Renta gown to Naomi Osaka’s Vuitton graphic jacquard dress-and-cape combo.
LOS ALTOS, CA
pghcitypaper.com

Best Fashion Designer: Kiya Tomlin

A busy day could include anything from a playdate to a work meeting, from picking your kids up from school to a date night out on the town. The variety of daily to-do lists can necessitate an outfit change or two throughout the day, but Kiya Tomlin’s designs are made to be versatile and flattering no matter where you go.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Guardian

The Guardian

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy