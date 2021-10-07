CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corey Taylor Says New Slipknot Music May Arrive This Fall

Cover picture for the articleSlipknot are tentatively planning to roll out some new music soon from their seventh studio album. During a recent appearance on ‘The Eddie Trunk Podcast‘, the band’s vocalist Corey Taylor revealed that fans could be hearing something new as early as “in the next month or so.”. Taylor commented of...

Loudwire

Watch Vended (Featuring Sons of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor + Clown) Perform at 2021 Knotfest Iowa

With new music just released last week, Vended, the band featuring the sons of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Clown, performed over the weekend at Knotfest Iowa. The group is fronted by Griffin Taylor, with drummer Simon Crahan, bassist Jeremiah Pugh and guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki rounding out their lineup and for some in attendance it was an introduction to the upstart band's live promise.
IOWA STATE
MetalSucks

Video: Vended, Featuring Corey Taylor and Clown’s Kids, Perform at Knotfest Iowa

Vended, the band featuring Simon Crahan, son of Shawn “Clown” Crahan, and Griffin Taylor, son of Corey Taylor, performed live at this past weekend’s Knotfest Iowa, their major festival debut. You can watch fan-filmed footage from the Slipknot progeny’s show below. The outfit released a new single called “Asylum” last...
IOWA STATE
Corey Taylor
theprp.com

Vended (Featuring The Sons Of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor & Clown) Performed At Last Weekend’s ‘Knotfest Iowa’, Footage Available

Vended opened the second stage of this past weekend’s sold out ‘Knotfest Iowa‘ festival at the National Balloon Classic Field in Indianola, IA. The band are fronted by Griffin Taylor, son of Slipknot, etc. frontman Corey Taylor. Their familial ties to Slipknot don’t end there however as Simon Crahan, son of Slipknot percussionist M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan, serves as Vended‘s drummer. Guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki and bassist Jeramiah Pugh are also among the band’s roster.
INDIANOLA, IA
MetalSucks

Clip: Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Plays a Radio DJ in the Horror Movie Bad Candy

Move over, Mario Lopez! Having already changed the face of heavy music forever and all time, Corey Taylor is ready to take on Hollywood. The Slipknot frontman plays a radio DJ, ‘Chilly Billy,’ in the new horror film Bad Candy. It’s a terrifying tale of people who really, really hate Gilby Clarke’s old band, brought to you by the masters of horror themselves, directors Scott B. Hansen (camera and electric department, Texas Chainsaw 3D) and Desiree Connell (unit production manager, Bully). It’s been receiving rave reviews from outlets like The Guardian (“Unapologetically juvenile!”), Blu-ray.com (“Frustratingly random!”), Vaguevisages.com (“Works best as a showcase for the acting talents of the dude from Slipknot, which is really saying something!”), and hard-hitting journalistic outpost Knotfest.com (“It’s especially fun to hear [Taylor] say things like “‘Can you dig it?’!”).
MOVIES
NME

Watch Slipknot’s Corey Taylor pull off mid-song somersault at Knotfest Iowa

Newly emerged footage from Slipknot‘s explosive headline set at last months’ Knotfest Iowa 2021 shows frontman Corey Taylor pulling off a mid-song somersault – see it below. Returning to Iowa for the first time since its inaugural year in 2012, Knotfest Iowa 2021 took place on September 25 and featured...
MUSIC
#Music Theatre#Ct#Pnc Music Pavilion#Killswitch Engage#Xfinity Center#Xfinity#Bb T Pavilion 10 13#S T Bank Music Park#Pnc Music Pavilion 10 19#Midflorida Credit Union#Ga#Ameris Bank#Ar#Walmart
1029thebuzz.com

Slipknot Could Release New Music ‘In The Next Month Or So’

New Slipknot music might be released as early as before the end of the year. Lead singer Corey Taylor recently told The Eddie Trunk Podcast it could come “in the next month or so.”. Taylor was speaking about the next Slipknot album saying, “It’s pretty much done. I’d say it’s...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Veil Of Maya Debut Music Video For New Single “Outrun”

Veil Of Maya have released the studio version of their new single “Outrun” online. The footage for accompanying video below was filmed during the band’s ongoing tour with Dance Gavin Dance, Polyphia, Eidola and more. The remaining dates for that run include:. 10/06 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live. 10/08...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Volumes Premiere “Bend” Music Video, New Album “Happier?” Due In November

Volumes have premiered their latest single “Bend” online, accompanying it with the below official music video. Also newly revealed from the band is word of their forthcoming new album, “Happier?“. A November 19th release date through Fearless Records has been set for that outing with the track listing having been shared below.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Charlie Parr Debuts New Music Video Ahead of Fall/Winter Tour

Charlie Parr has shared a new video for “817 Oakland Avenue,” a standout from his recent Smithsonian Folkways debut Last of the Better Days Ahead. The dazzling animated clip was directed by Drew Christie, and features ever-evolving splashes of color that morph into the poetic imagery Parr sings about in the song. He sings of gratitude for friendship and community, and urges the listener to spread our love around – “It’s got to be all given away, so we can all feel the heat of its rays,” he sings. It is one of the songs that inspired No Depression to say, “The songs on Last of the Better Days Ahead show an artist at peak poetic lyricism. They don’t make them like Parr anymore — the sponge-like folk troubadour that imparts all he’s absorbed, beckoning us closer to sit cross-legged at his feet and listen, and to find crumbs of our own stories within his.”
MUSIC
theprp.com

Rescheduled Dates Announced For August Burns Red, Fit For A King, ERRA, Etc. Tour

August Burns Red have revealed the rescheduled dates for their “Leveler” 10th anniversary tour which were recently postponed amid a COVID-19 outbreak in their touring party. The new shows include:. 12/03 Dallas, TX – House Of Blues. 12/04 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center. 12/05 Houston, TX – House...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Nothing Launch “The Great Dismal” Music Video

A music video for Nothing‘s newly released track “The Great Dismal” has been shared online today, October 08th. Despite being sharing the title of their current full-length album, this song was not featured on that outing with the band instead opting to hold it over to today’s newly released EP, “The Great Dismal B-Sides“.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Starset Premiere New Single “Earthrise”

A third single from Starset‘s new album “Horizons” has made its way to the internet. That track is titled “Earthrise” and is available below. “Horizons” will follow later this month with an October 22nd release through Fearless Records having been set. This fall the band will be out with The Word Alive and All Good Things on a tour to promote that record, the dates for it include:
MUSIC
thebrag.com

The best musical moments from Slipknot’s Paul Gray

Back in 2010, the world of music was undoubtedly shocked to learn of the passing of Slipknot bassist Paul Gray. Helping to found the iconic group back in 1995, Gray served as the band’s bassist and backing vocalist, appearing on their first four studio albums. Known to many as #2 or ‘The Pig’, due to his famous mask, he was an instantly recognisable member of the influential group.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Haken & Symphony X Announce North American Co-Headlining Tour

Haken will joing Symphony X on a co-headlining North American tour in the spring of 2022. That trek will find Symphony X celebrating their 25th anniversary and will also feature Trope as the opener. Haken commented of the opportunity:. “We are so excited to get out on the road again...
MUSIC

