Corey Taylor Says New Slipknot Music May Arrive This Fall

Charlie Parr has shared a new video for “817 Oakland Avenue,” a standout from his recent Smithsonian Folkways debut Last of the Better Days Ahead. The dazzling animated clip was directed by Drew Christie, and features ever-evolving splashes of color that morph into the poetic imagery Parr sings about in the song. He sings of gratitude for friendship and community, and urges the listener to spread our love around – “It’s got to be all given away, so we can all feel the heat of its rays,” he sings. It is one of the songs that inspired No Depression to say, “The songs on Last of the Better Days Ahead show an artist at peak poetic lyricism. They don’t make them like Parr anymore — the sponge-like folk troubadour that imparts all he’s absorbed, beckoning us closer to sit cross-legged at his feet and listen, and to find crumbs of our own stories within his.”

