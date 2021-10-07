CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why JD.com Stock Surged on Thursday

By John Ballard
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

What happened

Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) were up 5.5% as of 10:12 a.m. EDT on Thursday as investors expressed optimism about the possibility of tensions easing between the U.S. and China. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping agreed to meet before the end of the year.

So what

Chinese tech stocks have badly underperformed the broader market this year. On one side, there has been the push in the U.S. to delist Chinese companies that don't comply with auditing procedures. On the other side, top social media and internet giants in China have been under regulatory scrutiny.

It's worth noting that JD.com has managed to outperform other top Chinese tech stocks lately, including Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Tencent (OTC:TCEHY), and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU). Year to date, JD's stock price is down 18.2% at the time of writing, much better than the 30.9% loss for Baidu and 38% loss for e-commerce giant Alibaba.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m4DH9_0cKDEQyc00
Image source: Getty Images.

The relative outperformance of JD likely stems from its vast physical presence in China, on top of its fast-growing e-commerce and advertising services. This could help the company sidestep any new regulations from Chinese authorities that appear to be primarily targeting big tech platforms.

Now what

After tumbling to recent lows, JD looks particularly cheap, trading at a price-to-free cash flow ratio of just 20.6. That is awfully low for a business that has grown revenue at a compound annual rate of 33% over the last five years and still has a tremendously long runway for growth in e-commerce.

What's more, JD's increasing operating scale and growth in advertising services is fueling bottom-line growth, with net profit margin steadily improving in recent years.

Obviously, the tensions between the U.S. and China and the never-ending threat of regulation in China are risks to watch, but the value in JD's shares might be too good to pass up.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Why 3M Stock Is a Buy

In this video from "The 5" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Oct. 4, Fool.com contributor Rachel Warren explains why 3M (NYSE:MMM) stock is an attractive buy right now. Rachel Warren: One company I really like that runs on manufacturing is a well-known industrial stock 3M, ticker symbol MMM. The company manufactures and sells products that span a wide range of industries, everything from the automotive industry, to healthcare, to electronics. It makes such a diverse assortment of products.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Joe Biden
TheStreet

Stock Dip Will Prove a Good Buying Opportunity: Goldman

The S&P 500’s 5% slump from Sept. 2 to last Monday probably won’t continue, Goldman Sachs analysts say. Indeed the index already has rebounded 2% from Oct. 4. “Investor anxiety has catalyzed a long-anticipated S&P 500 pullback, but we believe this dip will prove a good buying opportunity, as 5% pullbacks usually have in the past,” writes the Goldman team headed by David Kostin.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

Dow ends nearly 250 points lower as investors prepare for earnings

Stocks gave up early gains to finish lower Monday, slumping as investors await the kickoff of earnings season, as well as economic data due later this week on inflation and retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 249 points, or 0.7%, to end near 34,497, while the S&P 500 lost around 30 points, or 0.7%, to close near 4,361. The Nasdaq Composite gave up around 93 points, or 0.6%, finishing near 14,486.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jd Com#Baidu#Chinese#Bidu#Jd
The Motley Fool

3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Consumers are always going to respond to improved ways to spend and manage their money. The global semiconductor shortage hurts broadly, but chip suppliers are enjoying incredible growth. The rise of solar power isn't cyclical or tethered to the economy, and cost parity is within reach. The stock market may...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
Reuters

Rising yields lift dollar as oil surges

LONDON/SYDNEY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - World shares edged higher on Monday courtesy of gains in China, while rising Treasury yields lifted the dollar to a near three-year peak against the Japanese yen. Brent oil prices extended their bull run to reach ground last visited in late 2018, with gains across...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Stock market reverses course in Monday afternoon trade, with Dow down about 120 points

U.S. stock markets turned south Monday afternoon, with early, modest gains fizzling, amid selling in financials and communication services . The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading about 115 points lower, or 0.3%, at 34,630, the S&P 500 index was trading 0.3% lower at 4,380, while the Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.1% at 14,560. All three benchmarks had been showing modest gains earlier in the session. The Treasury is closed in observance of Columbus Day in the U.S.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
128K+
Followers
61K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy