Stocks

Affirm Stock Rises After Partnership with Target

By Fernanda Horner
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 5 days ago

The shares of Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) are up 1.8% at $136.14 this morning, after the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company yesterday announced a new partnership with Target (TGT) just in time for the holiday shopping season. The retailer is investing in financial tools to make the shopping experience flexible and personalized to guests’ needs, according to Target's President of Financial and Retail Services Gemma Kubat.

