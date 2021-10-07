Kennedy Center stagehands authorize strike, putting 'Hadestown' and other scheduled shows in jeopardy

Fifty years ago, what was then the National Cultural Center in Washington, D.C. inaugurated its opening with a performance of Leonard Bernstein's Mass. (You can stream the Chicago Symphony Orchestra performing the Mass at the Ravinia Festival under Bernstein protégé Marin Alsop via Great Performances.) A year later, Bernstein himself led a star-studded gala performance billed as An American Pageant of the Arts to raise money for the Center. Everyone from Danny Kaye to Maria Tallchief to Marian Anderson to a very young Yo-Yo Ma took part in a televised concert that was graced by Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy. After Kennedy was assassinated the next year, the Center was renamed the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts in his honor.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO