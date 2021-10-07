CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennedy Center stagehands authorize strike, putting 'Hadestown' and other scheduled shows in jeopardy

By Peggy McGlone
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - The stagehands who work behind the scenes at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts authorized a strike Thursday morning, more than a year after their contract expired, saying thatongoing talks seem unlikely to result in a new deal. The two sides remain at odds over several key issues, including staffing levels, wages and overtime pay, according to the union.

