Death By Audio unveils new Speed Tripper delay, limited to 666 pedals
In collaboration with Texas alternative music festival Levitation, Death By Audio has unveiled its latest pedal: the Speed Tripper. The unit, limited to 666 pedals, is an optical phaser that’s been placed in the feedback loop of a delay circuit, leading to a swirling, psychedelic sound. As the product description puts it, “The repeats bend in and out of phase with one another, giving filtered, morphing swells that sound beyond psychedelic.guitar.com
