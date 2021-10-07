CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death By Audio unveils new Speed Tripper delay, limited to 666 pedals

By Cillian Breathnach
guitar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn collaboration with Texas alternative music festival Levitation, Death By Audio has unveiled its latest pedal: the Speed Tripper. The unit, limited to 666 pedals, is an optical phaser that’s been placed in the feedback loop of a delay circuit, leading to a swirling, psychedelic sound. As the product description puts it, “The repeats bend in and out of phase with one another, giving filtered, morphing swells that sound beyond psychedelic.

