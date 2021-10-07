Police apprehend suspect following chase

An individual with multiple warrants out for his arrest was taken into custody following a chase that started in North Branch and ended south of Isanti. According to a press release from North Branch Police Chief Dan Meyer, on Wednesday morning, Oct. 6, at approximately 2:30 a.m., an officer with the North Branch Police Department noted a suspicious vehicle driving around several closed businesses within the City of North Branch. A registration check of the vehicle showed that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Inver Grove Heights and the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop.