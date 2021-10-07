CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

3 Fugitives Arrested, Detained Without Bond In Connecticut Following an Investigation Into Suspected Animal Cruelty; 7 Abused Pit Bulls Rescued

By Camille Hembrod
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Connecticut State Police announced the arrest of three fugitives engaging in animal cruelty earlier this week. According to WTNH, seven abused dogs were also seized after being found in cages in the backyard following a search. And there's also a portable dogfighting ring and several items associated with illegal fighting in the area.

