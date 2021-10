Adele offered a preview of her new song “Easy on Me” on Instagram Live Saturday ahead of the single’s release on Friday, October 15th. The singer, whose new album 30 has not yet officially been announced, shared a 45-second snippet of the ballad, stopping right as the chorus was about to kick in. .@Adele just previewed her new single, “Easy On Me,” on IG Live. 🗓: 10.15 pic.twitter.com/toI0Yg7P3C — TIDAL (@TIDAL) October 9, 2021 “There ain’t no gold in this river / That I’ve been washing my hands in forever,” Adele sings on the track, which she revealed in a Vogue interview was produced by...

