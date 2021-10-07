CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

Mary Ellen Matthies, 82

By Wednesday Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Ellen Matthies (nee Leavitt), age 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 10, 2021. She was born May 17, 1938 to Eloise and Charles Leavitt and grew up in Milwaukee, WI and Cedar Falls, IA. She graduated in 1960 from the State College of Iowa. After teaching four years in Davenport, she married the late Rich Matthies in 1965 and they raised their family in Oak Park. Mary Ellen worked at the Oak Park Regional Housing Center. She played an integral role in the founding of this acclaimed agency, which discovered ways to prevent blockbusting and promote integrated housing in the western Chicago suburbs. Mary Ellen served leadership positions in various League of Women Voters chapters and was a member and enthusiastic volunteer at various Unitarian Universalist churches. In their later years, Mary Ellen and Rich enjoyed living in Downers Grove. The last few years of her life, Mary Ellen loved living at Brookdale in Lisle.

