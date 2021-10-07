CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

Montgomery County’s Theatre Horizon announces return to live performances with fall 2021

Cover picture for the articleNORRISTOWN — Theatre Horizon, an award-winning professional theater company located in Norristown, is thrilled to announce their return to live performances with a series of 2021 programming that celebrates the community and the joy that comes from theatrical experiences. The company has worked hard to ensure the health and safety of audience members, artists, staff, and community members after 18 months of their Horizon at Home digital offerings.

