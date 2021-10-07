It’s Bernie vs Manchin as spending breakthrough remains elusive

Year-end pileups of crucial legislation and the brinkmanship that goes with them are normal behavior for Congress. This autumn, lawmakers are barreling toward battles that are striking for the risks they pose to both parties and their leaders. Though few doubt that Congress will again extend the government's borrowing authority when it expires in December, no one seems certain of how they'll do it . Democrats don't have the votes yet to enact President Joe Biden s top priorities into law. And Republicans are nervous that Democrats may weaken the filibuster rule that lets the Senate's minority party derail...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO