CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Luis Suarez reveals details of infamous phone call with Ronald Koeman

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gyqu0_0cKDDFY400

Luis Suarez has slammed Ronald Koeman for “lacking the personality” to deal with his exit from Barcelona in the proper manner.

The Atletico Madrid striker was told he was no longer wanted at the club by Koeman in a 40-second phone call last summer, shortly after the former Netherlands manager had taken charge at the Nou Camp.

Suarez, who scored 198 goals in six seasons for Barcelona and is third on their all-time scorers list, joined Atletico shortly after and went on to win the title with Diego Simeone’s side that campaign.

The 34-year-old scored the opening goal in Atletico’s 2-0 win over Koeman’s Barcelona on Saturday and celebrated by putting his hand to his ear in an apparent reference to the phone call that took place the previous year.

Suarez denied that the gesture was aimed but Koeman, but in an interview on Twitch with steamer Gerard Romero , the Uruguayan hit out at the Barcelona boss for how he handled his departure in September 2020.

“The call from Koeman to tell me that lasted 40 seconds, it’s not the way to say goodbye to a legend,” Suarez said.

“First he told me that I wasn’t in his plans, and then he told me that if I didn’t get my contract sorted out I was going to play against Villarreal [in the opening match of La Liga].

“He lacked the personality to tell me clearly if he didn’t want me or if it was really the club that didn’t want me. They were very difficult days because of everything I gave to the club.”

Suarez was told to train away from the first team following Koeman’s arrival and was sold to Atletico for £5.5million within weeks of the phone call.

The striker, who won La Liga four times, the Copa Del Rey four times and the Champions League during his time at Barcelona, said his celebration on Saturday was intended for his friends and children.

“It was for the people who know I have the same number, so they know I’m still on my phone,” Suarez told broadcaster Movistar. “It was something I had agreed on with my kids. It was not for Koeman, not at all.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez: Barcelona despised me

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez has taken aim at former club Barcelona ahead of their weekend LaLiga clash. The Uruguayan striker signed for Los Rojiblancos ahead of the 2020/21 campaign and led Diego Simeone's side all the way to the LaLiga Santander title for the first time since 2013/14. "Yes...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Watch: Luis Suarez fires Atletico Madrid into the lead at Milan in the 97th minute

Atletico Madrid travel to San Siro this evening to take on Milan in their second group game of the 2021/22 Champions League. Questions have been asked of Diego Simeone’s side this season given their relatively slow start, so Los Rojiblancos will be keen to put in a strong performance to really get the ball rolling.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Joan Laporta calls meeting with Barcelona board members over Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona future hangs in the balance amid a disastrous run of results. Barca have now won just one of their last four games, losing their first two Champions League outings of the campaign. Koeman’s men lost 3-0 away to Benfica on Wednesday night, adding to a 3-0 defeat...
SOCCER
primenewsghana.com

'No point comparing us to past Barca teams' - Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman said there was "no point" comparing his Barcelona team to those from the past after defeat by Benfica made this the club's worst start to a Champions League campaign. Barca - also beaten 3-0 by Bayern Munich earlier this month - have lost their opening two matches in...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Koeman
Person
Luis Suarez
Person
Diego Simeone
BBC

Ronald Koeman sacking by Barcelona 'only a matter of time' - Guillem Balague

Barcelona are set to sack manager Ronald Koeman and it could even happen before they next play, says Spanish football expert Guillem Balague. Barca have lost both their Champions League group games 3-0, with Wednesday's defeat at Benfica particularly damaging. They are unbeaten in La Liga but are sixth after...
SOCCER
primenewsghana.com

I have been told to win the next three games - Ronald Koeman

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said after his side’s 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid that president Joan Laporta had told him ‘there are three games we have to win’. Koeman spoke to Laporta on Friday as the club continue to endure a miserable start to the season that compounds a dire financial situation, and the exit of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.
SOCCER
FanSided

Luis Suarez advises Xavi to wait for Barcelona job

Atletico Madrid are set to host Barcelona this weekend with two clubs heading in opposite directions. The hosts are coming off a 2-1 win over AC Milan in the Champions League whereas the Catalans suffered a heavy defeat against Benfica. The game will see former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez taking...
SOCCER
FanSided

Barcelona president does an about face with Ronald Koeman

Despite all the reports pointing to Ronald Koeman’s dismissal, Barcelona president Joan Laporta delivered a shock update when he confirmed, regardless of the result against Atletico Madrid, the Dutchman would stay on as manager. Koeman’s future appeared to be sentenced following another Champions League debacle, losing 3-0 to Benfica. The...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Atletico Madrid#Uruguayan#The Copa Del Rey#The Champions League
Yardbarker

Thin margins, no confidence: Ronald Koeman’s days are numbered at Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta was unequivocal when he spoke on Saturday lunchtime. Whatever the result against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano, Ronald Koeman would still be in charge of Futbol Club Barcelona. At the end of the match, their second insipid defeat in a week after their lamentable Champions...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Barcelona: Who are the favourites to replace Ronald Koeman as manager?

In 1992, Ronald Koeman scored Barcelona's winning goal in the European Cup final. Ever since, warm memories of the flame-haired sweeper have been intertwined in the history of the Catalan club. But patience is running low for a man who has perhaps outstayed his welcome this time around. Overseeing a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Suarez deepens Barcelona crisis, Koeman insists he will continue

Madrid (AFP) – Luis Suarez piled more misery on Barcelona by scoring in a 2-0 victory for Atletico Madrid on Saturday but Ronald Koeman insists he has the club’s support to continue as coach. Barca president Joan Laporta had said a few hours before kick-off that Koeman would continue as...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Netherlands
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

Luis Suarez shows his class after scoring against Barcelona

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez pressed his hands together to ask forgiveness after deepening Barcelona's crisis with his first goal against his former employers on Saturday. The Uruguayan hit late in the first half to put Atletico 2-0 up over the struggling Catalans at the break. But he remained respectful...
SOCCER
ESPN

Ronald Koeman to leave Barcelona? Coach takes aim as exit talk grows

Ronald Koeman has suggested Barcelona's hierarchy are showing him a lack of respect by leaking stories about his future in what might prove his final news conference as the club's coach. The pressure on Koeman has increased following Wednesday's 3-0 defeat to Benfica in the Champions League. Local media suggest...
SOCCER
BBC

Ronald Koeman: Barcelona boss 'fed up' with defending himself

Under-pressure Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman says he is "fed up" with having to defend himself. Reports say the Dutchman is on the brink of being sacked after Barca lost their first two Champions League games and are struggling in La Liga. But before Saturday's trip to reigning champions Atletico Madrid,...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Opinion: Ronald Koeman should be sacked without delay

Ronald Koeman is a dead man walking. So why is he managing the next match? It’s sad that this is the way we are speaking of a club legend, who came to FC Barcelona and gave up the chance to manage his home country, the Netherlands, at the Euros in the process. But it’s quite evident that the belief in him is gone from the team’s upper management. Prolonging the inevitable won’t help.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Ronald Koeman discusses his Barcelona future ahead of Atletico Madrid clash

Ronald Koeman has faced the press ahead of potentially his last game in charge of Barcelona on Saturday against Atletico Madrid in La Liga. The Dutch coach did address the rumors about his future and indeed kicked off his presser with a big smile by saying, “Let’s remember Louis van Gaal with this phrase. Good morning my friends in the press.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Luis Suarez remains bitter over Barcelona exit in 2020

Atletico Madrid star Luis Suarez has reminded Barcelona he has not forgotten how he was treated at the Camp Nou last summer. Suarez was told by Ronald Koeman he was not part of his plans ahead of the 2020/21 campaign with one year left on his contract in Catalonia. The...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

283K+
Followers
120K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy