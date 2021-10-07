CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The dollar’s dominance is far from done

By Philipp Carlsson-Szlezak
Fortune
Fortune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y5iln_0cKDDDmc00
"While dollar Cassandras will continue to write obituaries," the authors note, "it’s worth pausing and reflecting on history and what has driven the greenback’s resilience." Getty Images

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning.

Fifty years ago, President Nixon shocked the world by suspending the dollar’s “convertibility” to gold, beginning the end of the postwar system of fixed exchange rates. Since then, the dollar’s death has been foretold countless times, and the narrative remains popular today. The next bout of dollar doom is just a matter of time. The unfolding debt ceiling drama could provide fuel, while any fall in the dollar’s value, even from current highs, will be equated with the fall of the dollar.

To be sure, the dollar’s role as the world’s “reserve currency” is a cornerstone of the global economy and global finance, as well as geopolitics, and threats to its dominance should be taken seriously. However, the dollar’s hegemony is a remarkable story of resilience, and to see whether that will continue we need to understand the sources of resilience, whether they are alive today, and whether the dollar’s competitors could emulate and surpass them.

Chronicle of a death constantly foretold

The dollar’s rise to global hegemony started early in the 20th century and formalized at Bretton Woods, the conference that established the postwar monetary order in 1944. Over the following 25 years, the dollar came to dominate global finance, trade, and banking, and nearly all foreign currency reserves were held in dollars.

Yet, by the late 1960s the strain on the dollar could not be ignored: The U.S. did not hold enough gold to honor convertibility, and as financial outflows from the U.S. continued, the risk of runs on the currency was real. In 1971, Nixon preemptively closed the “gold window,” marking the start of decades of geoeconomic challenges. Throughout, however, dollar hegemony has proved resilient.

Consider the “Nixon shock” itself. Though his announcement represented both a surprise devaluation and a deep cut to U.S. credibility, it did little to dent dollar demand—the currency’s share of global reserves remained north of 80%. Soon after, a second breach of U.S. credibility unfolded, as inflation rose to double-digit rates in the 1970s, undermining the value of dollar assets. Yet dollar reserves continued to grow, and its share remained high despite the rise of currency alternatives such as the yen and deutsche mark.

The challenges kept coming. The burgeoning U.S. fiscal and external deficits of the 1980s could have diminished the dollar’s standing, but its share of global reserves remained steady and reserves even grew towards the end of the decade. Then, in the 1990s, prospects for the dollar’s role dimmed when the U.S. became a net debtor to the world for the first time. In the 2000s, with the proliferation of global value chains, particularly China’s integration into the world economy, net debt exploded to around a quarter of U.S. GDP in 2008 and two-thirds by 2020.

Yet even in the face of a financial crisis at the heart of the U.S. financial system, extraordinary deficits, and relentless money printing, dollar hegemony has arguably strengthened. Its share of global reserves is more than 60% today, in line with its long-run trend, and the total volume of dollars held globally rose from just 1% of global GDP in 1970 to 9% in 2018.

Sources of resilience

Today, the dollar’s resilience is most visible in its “risk-off” properties. The currency rallies in times of crisis, as last seen when COVID-19 hit. Can the dollar retain its hegemony? There are many ingredients in reserve currency status, of which we highlight a few.

First, take the economic size of the reserve currency issuer. The global economic footprint provides a gravitational pull on economic and financial activity towards its currency. The U.S. will retain its global heft, even if it is set to cede the top spot to China in due course. But if reserve currency status were exclusively or predominantly a matter of economic size the Chinese renminbi would have a much bigger share of global reserves. Instead, at about 2%, the renminbi has about the same share as the Canadian dollar.

In fact, the role of deep and open markets is equally important. The ability to transact and invest easily and with confidence—particularly in moments of crisis—is essential for the reserve provider. Without sizable, liquid, transparent, and open markets, a currency stands little chance of establishing itself as the key reserve currency. Here, the U.S. will remain dominant with little substantial competition for the foreseeable future—even if a more unified debt structure is emerging in Europe.

Next, the credibility of institutions matters. Confidence in reserve assets is indispensable for those managing central bank reserves—they need to know that the policymakers and polity that creates, facilitates movement, and stores reserve assets will not undermine them. A solid track record of predictability dispels the risk of the assets being undermined either quickly by policy shocks or slowly through large inflation. U.S. policy credibility remains unrivaled today, and building such credibility takes time.

Geopolitics plays a role too. Reserve allocations are materially influenced by politics—specifically the geopolitics of military alliance. Allies, particularly ones actively defended by the reserve issuer, wish to support that order while adversaries are reluctant to empower it. Russia’s move away from the dollar or Saudi’s allocation to it are illustrations of this. The U.S. enjoys a significant advantage here as its alliances are particularly intricate with large, advanced economies.

What currency can do better?

Each of the dimensions above matters in its own right and in combination with others. But they matter most relative to what other potential issuers of reserve currency bring to the table. If challengers are bigger, more credible, more open, with more geopolitical clout—it won’t matter if the incumbent has remained strong on those dimensions. So, who could do it?

The euro seemingly checks many boxes, and before the Global Financial Crisis was expected by some to one day displace the dollar. Yet its blemishes are substantial, including byzantine debt markets and a rigid banking system. While jointly issued eurozone bonds would increase the pool of highly rated assets for reserve managers to acquire, the plans are modest, and as long as there is the faint but lingering threat of disunion and weakness in the periphery it will be difficult for the euro to usurp the dollar.

Next, China’s geopolitical and economic clout has grown rapidly, but Beijing would need to open the capital account and ensure liquidity and investor protection—along with a willingness to absorb the worlds savings which would push up the renminbi and make Chinese exports less competitive. This moves into focus that reserve currency status is both a privilege and a burden and thus requires strategic balance. Whether desirable or not today, the palette of features required to provide the most compelling reserve currency is difficult to see in the renminbi in the foreseeable future.

And there are cryptocurrencies that some proponents believe could play the reserve currency role.

The creation of alternative currencies that have grown into a sizable market over a decade should not be dismissed lightly. However today their volatility is a problem, their liquidity is a problem, their credibility is a problem, their size is a problem, and their correlations are a problem as the value of cryptocurrencies tend to decline in times of stress.

Life after death is comfortable

The arguments above may not convince those who deeply believe in dollar demise—too much money is printed, the debt too high, the global competition too strong for the greenback to continue its role, they argue—even though on a relative basis these challenges are hardly modest for the dollar’s rivals.

But if we can’t let go of fears of death the next best thing is to accept it and contemplate life after death—which is surprisingly comfortable for reserve currencies. Dollar doom typically assumes a big bang collapse and terminal decline. The history of reserve currencies suggests otherwise.

First, the idea of a crisis-induced loss of reserve currency status does not square well with history, as the dollar’s de facto displacement of sterling happened gradually over the first half of the 20th century. Second, Britain’s loss of reserve currency status contradicts assumptions of terminal decline. Of course, sterling’s displacement went hand in hand with the decline of the British Empire, but Britain’s wealth has ground inexorably higher in the 100 years since this process started -- and the pound remains a leading international currency.

While dollar Cassandras will continue to write obituaries, it’s worth pausing and reflecting on history and what has driven the greenback’s resilience thus far. All this points to longevity though certainly not immortality.

Philipp Carlsson-Szlezak is a managing director and partner in BCG’s New York office and the firm’s global chief economist. Paul Swartz is a director and senior economist at BCG Henderson Institute in New York. Paul Hsiao is an economist at BCG Henderson Institute in New York.

More must-read commentary published by Fortune:

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

If the US defaults on debt, expect the dollar to fall – and with it, Americans’ standard of living

Congress has seemingly kicked the debt ceiling deadline down the road – but the threat of a future default still exists. On Oct. 7, 2021, lawmakers in the Senate agreed to extend the government’s ability to borrow until December. It came after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered a temporary suspension to the debt limit, averting a default until at least December. But at that point, Democrats would have to find a way to raise the debt ceiling on their own – something they’ve said they won’t do.
BUSINESS
Fortune

The Fed will ‘wimp out’ on rate cuts, predicts mortgage crisis soothsayer

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Nouriel Roubini—renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis—said the Federal Reserve may find it tough to tighten policy if growth slows and markets sell off like they did in the fourth quarter of 2018.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Fed policymakers hone in on November taper timeline

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Two U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers on Tuesday said that the central bank has kept pace with a planned move to reduce its bond buying program, cementing expectations the Fed will start withdrawing its crisis-era stimulus as soon as next month. "I myself believe that the 'substantial...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Currency#U S Currency#U S Gdp#Canadian Dollar#Foreign Currency#Fortune Daily#Reserve Currency
AFP

US economy almost ready for less stimulus, Fed official says

The United States is nearly ready for the central bank to pull back on its stimulus, and the high inflation may soon retreat, a Federal Reserve official said Tuesday. The Fed last month signaled it would "soon" be ready to begin the process of ending its massive monthly purchases of bonds and other securities intended to help the country weather the Covid-19 downturn. In a speech to the Institute of International Finance, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the world's largest economy was nearing completion of the "substantial further progress" test the central bank has set to determine when to back off its stimulus policies. "I myself believe that the 'substantial further progress' standard has more than been met with regard to our price-stability mandate and has all but been met with regard to our employment mandate," Clarida said.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Rising yields lift dollar as oil surges

LONDON/SYDNEY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - World shares edged higher on Monday courtesy of gains in China, while rising Treasury yields lifted the dollar to a near three-year peak against the Japanese yen. Brent oil prices extended their bull run to reach ground last visited in late 2018, with gains across...
BUSINESS
AFP

IMF warns pandemic darkening prospects in developing countries

The ongoing hit from the Covid-19 pandemic and the failure to distribute vaccines worldwide is worsening the economic divide and darkening prospects for developing nations, the IMF said Tuesday. Global economic growth this year and next is expected to continue as the recovery solidifies broadly, but the overall figures mask large downgrades and ongoing struggles for some countries. "The outlook for the low-income developing country group has darkened considerably due to worsening pandemic dynamics," IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said. The setbacks, which she blamed on the "great vaccine divide," will impact the restoration of living standards, and a prolonged pandemic downturn "could reduce global GDP by a cumulative $5.3 trillion over the next five years," she warned.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Fortune

Investor, beware: King dollar is back, and it could slam Q3 earnings

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. As if COVID, supply bottlenecks, and soaring energy prices weren’t enough, corporate America faces a potential new headache: a strengthening dollar that could squeeze overseas revenues and profits. After rising by 5% against a...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Everything to know about stablecoins, the cryptocurrency in the government’s crosshairs

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. It may seem paradoxical, but in the entirety of the wild and woolly world of cryptocurrencies, what some of the top financial regulators are most worried about is the flavor of digital money designed to be the safest. Even the name, stablecoin, exudes, well, stability. But stablecoins in general and the giant among them, Tether, have drawn increasing scrutiny amid worries that they could pose risks to cryptocurrency users and even to the global financial system. With Tether, there’s also the question of whether the $69 billion in safe assets that the company issuing the currency says is backing it are really safe.
CURRENCIES
marketplace.org

What’s a digital dollar?

You’ve heard about bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, but how are they different from a digital dollar? On this Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday, we’ll discuss the benefits and drawbacks of a digital dollar as the Federal Reserve ponders making its own digital currency. Plus, we’ll explain the economics behind robocalls and vaccine mandates. And we get an email from a listener and her cats who want to know what’s up with pet food shortages.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Gold price jumps $40 as Fed's Powell says the U.S. still 'far from full employment'

(Kitco News) The gold market rebounded from six-week lows as Federal Reserve Chair testified that the U.S. is still "far from full employment." All eyes were on Fed Chair Jerome Powell and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. The duo testified before the House Committee on Financial Services on their agencies' response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Stocks rebound a little, dollar dominance, bitcoin consolidates

Despite all the risks to financial markets, it is hard to be bearish on US stocks. The bearish catalysts range from Evergrande, power shortages, supply chain issues remain, growing margin concerns for the next couple rounds of earnings seasons, and the government’s inability to end the showdown over the debt ceiling drama until the very last possible moment (this might not age well as House Speaker Pelosi plans to vote on debt limit today, which might imply she has the votes). To the surprise of no one, lawmakers can’t agree over funding, budget, and the debt limit. This will go down to the wire as both sides will need to play their hands and have the country come close to the brink of default, before something gets done.
MARKETS
AFP

Yellen says 'confident' US will implement global minimum tax

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday she was "confident" Congress would pass legislation to implement a global tax agreement in the United States enacting a minimum international tax on big corporations. The OECD-brokered deal, which sets a global tax of 15 percent, is aimed at stopping international corporations from slashing tax bills by registering in nations with low rates. "I am confident that what we need to do to come into compliance with the minimum tax will be included in a reconciliation package," Yellen told ABC's "This Week," referring to the federal budget bill currently being debated in Congress. The multi-trillion dollar spending package is the cornerstone of President Joe Biden's economic agenda.
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

IMF slashes US growth forecast and warns of rising risks to the global economy

London (CNN Business) — The global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is weakening and risks are rising, according to the International Monetary Fund. The IMF on Tuesday slashed its 2021 growth forecast for the United States by one full percentage point to 6%, the biggest reduction suffered by any G7 economy in its latest World Economic Outlook.
WORLD
Fortune

Fortune

55K+
Followers
3K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy