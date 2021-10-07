EA Sports considering dropping the FIFA name for future football titles
EA Sports has revealed it’s exploring the idea of rebranding its iconic FIFA football series and giving it a new name. The news came in a press release trumpeting the success of FIFA 22. Looking to the future, the company said “we’re also exploring the idea of renaming our global EA SPORTS football games. This means we’re reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all our other official partnerships and licenses across the football world.”www.videogamer.com
Comments / 0