This Friday night, October 1, will see Stafford Speedway crown its five 2021 track champions as part of NAPA Auto Parts Championship Night. Todd Owen and the #81 Cooker Construction team have clinched the 2021 SK Modified® track title as they head into NAPA Championship Night. The track titles in Stafford’s other four weekly divisions are up for grabs this Friday night with two ultra tight races in the Late Model and SK Light divisions. Here is a look at the scenarios that each championship contender will need in their favor in order to become a 2021 track champion.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO