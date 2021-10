(The Center Square) – Massachusetts state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-Bristol, is proposing a $10 million fund that would be used to help veterans affected by COVID-19. Scanlon testified last week before the Legislature's Joint Committee on Veterans and Federal Affairs about the bill. Any veteran financially affected by COVID-19 from March 2020 to the present or who had a dependent affected would be eligible for funding to spend it on “groceries, health care supplies or other necessities, delivery services for the foregoing, for emergency financial relief, hospitalization assistance, medical care or treatment, or any other COVID-19-related assistance,” according to the bill’s text.

