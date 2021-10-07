CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WandaVision Spinoff with Kathryn Hahn Is in Development at Disney+: Reports

By Dory Jackson
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe actress previously told PEOPLE she is "absolutely" interested in reprising her WandaVision role as Agatha Harkness. A spinoff series starring Kathryn Hahn — who played Agatha Harkness on the popular series — is currently in development at Disney+, according to reports. Though the plot of the new series is...

people.com

Cinema Blend

How Marvel Is Giving Fans Way More Of Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness After WandaVision

In the months since WandaVision wrapped up its nutso-butso limited season, Disney+ has kept Marvel fans entertained with other TV series such as The Falcon and Winter Soldier and the recently concluded first season of What If...? But none of those efforts has scratched the itch of curiosity regarding WandaVision's aftermath. While we know Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch is a major player in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, many of the other characters' futures were left unclear. But now it looks like the MCU is gearing up for a whole new chapter showcasing the toils and troubles of Kathryn Hahn's semi-villainous witch Agatha Harkness.
MOVIES
Esquire

Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness Is Getting Her Own Disney+ Series

We're not sure what the best thing to happen to the Marvel Cinematic Universe was—maybe it's Lebowski Thor, who knows—but it doesn't really matter anymore. On Thursday morning, Variety reported that Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness (whom WandaVision introduced us to) will get her own series on Disney+. According to the outlet, the show will be a dark comedy, which sounds about right to us. WandaVision's head writer, Jac Schaeffer, will reportedly serve as the writer and executive producer on the project. Unfortunately, no news of a release date, plot details, or anything to truly bite into came with the report. So, as always, we're free to speculate a bit.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

WandaVision - Spinoff Starring Kathryn Hahn in Development at Disney+

A “WandaVision” spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn is in development at Disney Plus from Marvel Studios, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Hahn would reprise the role of Agatha Harkness in the series, which is described by sources as a dark comedy, though exact plot details remain under wraps. “WandaVision” head writer Jac Schaeffer would serve as the writer and executive producer on the project.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
TV SHOWS

