This family is desperately urging the public to help them find 3-year-old Christopher after the little boy went missing. Authorities say the 3-year-old boy was out playing with the neighbor’s dog before he followed the canine into a wooded area at around 1:30 pm. Wednesday. His mother was handling the groceries from her car after a shopping trip when the boy ran after the dog into the woods. The boy’s mother then ran after him and tried looking for him in the woods. Unfortunately, she couldn’t find the child.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO