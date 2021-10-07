Indiana reports 29 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,326 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Thursday that 29 more people died with COVID-19 and 2,326 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 15,442 confirmed deaths and 979,000 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 511 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,838 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 40 since Wednesday. Additionally, IDOH said 21.2% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 21.9% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 69.3% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 13.78 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.23 million individuals with a 23.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Sept. 30 is 17.9%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 9.4%.

A total of 6,573,009 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,273,193 first doses and 3,299,816 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov .

→ FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV