Wilfredo Mendez-Masataka Taniguchi: WBO Orders Mandatory Strawweight Title Fight
After a lengthy stretch away from the ring, Wilfredo 'Bimbito' Mendez will have a short window to secure his next fight. The reigning WBO strawweight titlist has been ordered by the sanctioning body to next defend versus mandatory challenger Masataka Taniguchi. A ten-day negotiation period has been granted by the WBO via official letter, a copy of which has been obtained by BoxingScene.com.www.boxingscene.com
