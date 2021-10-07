Wilfredo Mendez-Masataka Taniguchi: WBO Orders Mandatory Strawweight Title Fight

Tyson Fury retained his WBC heavyweight crown on Saturday with a spectacular 11th-round knockout of Deontay Wilder as their trilogy fight delivered a boxing classic. In an epic battle in front of 15,820 fans at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, both fighters were knocked down on multiple occasions in an enthralling contest full of improbable twists and turns. Fury looked to have gained the upper hand after flooring Wilder in the third round, only for the 35-year-old from Alabama to respond with two knockdowns that had the English champion clinging on desperately in the fourth. But it was the bigger, heavier Fury -- landing the cleaner and more damaging blows -- who finished the stronger, and the champion had Wilder down once again in the 10th with a right hook.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO