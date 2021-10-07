CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestron Flex Platform Adds Support for Jabra and Huddly

By Robert Archer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrestron, a global manufacturer of workplace technology, is enhancing its Flex platform with new intelligent video support from partners Jabra and Huddly to facilitate productive meetings both in-office or at-home. The N.J.-based manufacturer points out that as businesses shift to a hybrid-first environment, where seamless collaboration between dispersed teams is...

