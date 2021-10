About a year ago a new channel launched on YouTube, called simply Restoration. While there are many channels on the platform to watch, this one has risen above so many others because of two factors. Unlike so many who seek fame because they want to find meaning in being liked by droves of people, this YouTuber has an undeniable passion for restoring absolutely thrashed model cars. That intense interest is easily communicated in the videos where time and again the vehicles are made to look like new.

