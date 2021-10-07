Clarksville High Wildcats, West Creek Coyotes to meet in Thursday night region showdown
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There isn’t a better night for high school football than Friday night; however, several of our local squads will meet on Thursday this week, including Clarksville High School and West Creek. The game is Thursday mainly because the school system will be going on fall break next week. Playing a day earlier has its advantages but also adds stress on the week for the teams.clarksvillenow.com
Comments / 0