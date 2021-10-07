CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘Texas Throwback’ Dirt Event Kicks off Nascar Playoffs Doubleheader Weekend

By Speedway Digest Staff
 5 days ago

While NASCAR’s best will be competing in the NASCAR Playoffs at Texas Motor Speedway’s 1.5-mile oval on Oct. 16-17, some of the area’s top sprint car and late-model drivers will be converging on the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track for the “Texas Throwback” event on the same weekend. The “Texas...

