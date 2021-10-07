Parker Academic Center temporarily placed on lockdown due to police activity nearby

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charles H. Parker Academic Center in Charlotte was on lockdown Thursday due to police activity in the area, the school’s principal said in a message to parents.

Principal Stephanie Range said there was no immediate danger to students and staff.

CMPD said officers responded to the school around 10:33 a.m. Thursday in reference to a disturbance. Out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed on lockdown while officers investigated the incident.

CMPD continues to assist CMS PD on this incident. CMS PD is the lead investigative agency.

