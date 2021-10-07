CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mackey Wins Battle with Fink for SDW Kickoff Sportsman Triumph at Weedsport

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 5 days ago

Chris Mackey was staring down a single chance at redemption on a restart with seven laps to go. He knew he had to take it. After leading 47 laps and ending up second last Saturday night at Fulton Speedway, Mackey sung a song of redemption atop Weedsport Speedway’s Victory Hill Wednesday night. The Rome, NY-driver made the final pass for the lead on Alan Fink with just five laps left to capture his first career DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series Feature win as part of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week XLIX.

