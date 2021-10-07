CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RCR and Big Machine Racing Announce Enhanced Partnership

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 5 days ago
Big Machine Racing, the NASCAR Xfinity Series team owned by music mogul Scott Borchetta, will be back for its sophomore season in 2022 and is stepping things up, announcing today its enhanced partnership with powerhouse NASCAR team Richard Childress Racing. Big Machine Racing is wrapping up its first year of...

speedwaydigest.com

