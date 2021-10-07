CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hill Seeks More Road Course Success at the ROVAL

By Speedway Digest Staff
 5 days ago
Road Course Run … Austin Hill returns to the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) on HRE’s home asphalt at Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS) for his second career start on the 2.28-mile ROVAL configuration. The driver of the No. 61 AISIN Toyota Supra has shown serious strength in his road course racing exploits this season across the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and NXS. He scored his first-career Camping World Trucks road course win at Watkins Glen International (WGI) in August and has two runner-up finishes in ARCA competition this season. Hill made his first NXS road course appearance of the season at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) in August when a mechanical issue brought an early end to his outing.

