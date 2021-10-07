Republicans Showed Lack of Commitment by Dropping Out of LWV Candidates Virtual Forum
Though they can try to spin it any way they want, the bottom line is this: Ellen and Jim mislead the voters of Atlantic Highlands. They said repeatedly, both in the press and in direct response to the other candidates, they would be participating in the League of Women Voters Candidates Virtual Forum. Behind the scenes, they were feverishly working to find an excuse to bow out. In doing so, they somehow convinced the Independent candidates to follow them.www.ahherald.com
