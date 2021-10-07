CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DGM Racing and Alex Labbe Bring on Sponsor EverestCoin

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 5 days ago
NASCAR Xfinity Series team, DGM Racing announced today a sponsorship from EverestCoin, a cryptocurrency that features a Play to Earn Game as well as a lottery raffle that rewards users with $1000 weekly. EverestCoin will be the primary sponsor of the No. 36 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Alex Labbe at Kansas Speedway on October 23, 2021.

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

