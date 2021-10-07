CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Koucar Management partners with No. 23 team, Ty Dillon for Charlotte ROVAL

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 5 days ago

Michigan-based company Koucar Management has partnered with Our Motorsports’ No. 23 team for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL with driver Ty Dillon. Koucar Management specializes in real estate, mergers, acquisitions, and operations of companies providing products, services, and solutions in diverse industries worldwide....

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Speedway Digest

Briscoe Finishes 22nd at Charlotte Roval

Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-25):. ● Chase Briscoe started 22nd and finished 12th. ● The Ford Performance Racing School/HighPoint.com driver gained four spots...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

Texas Motor Speedway Debuts First Series of Digital Collectibles on RaceDayNFT.com to Kick Off Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Race Week

Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) will debut the next generation of NASCAR collectibles with a digital series of NFTs to kick off event week for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. Ten thousand FREE Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 commemorative ticket NFTs, including 500 golden tickets, will be available today at 1 p.m. ET on RaceDayNFT.com, a new fan-focused digital marketplace.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Charlotte, NC
Business
Speedway Digest

Harvick’s Playoff Road Ends at Roval

Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-25):. ● Kevin Harvick started seventh and finished 10th, earning one bonus point. ● Made scheduled, green flag pit...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ty Dillon
Speedway Digest

DiBenedetto Overcomes Early Issues To Finish Sixth

Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 21 Menards/Duracell team extended their streak of strong road-course runs with a sixth-place finish in Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. DiBenedetto and the Menards/Duracell team recovered from an early race setback to work their way into the top 10 and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

GMS Racing Signs Ty Dillon to Full-Time NASCAR Cup Series Entry in 2022

GMS Racing is proud to announce that Ty Dillon has been signed to drive full-time in 2022 as the flagship driver for the team's inaugural entry in the NASCAR Cup Series. Dillon, who has competed in over 160 NASCAR Cup Series races since 2014, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table as GMS Racing makes the big step up to the top rung of the NASCAR ladder. To his credit, the Lewisville, NC native has one win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, three wins in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and nine wins in the ARCA Menards Series, where he was crowned champion during the 2011 season.
LEWISVILLE, NC
Speedway Digest

Allmendinger Captures A ROVAL™ Hat Trick

A.J. Allmendinger saved his best for last in Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™. Allmendinger saw a nine-second lead evaporate with four laps to go, when Tommy Joe Martins crashed – but the cagey veteran Allmendinger withstood a late restart to reign triumphant in the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ cutoff race in the Playoffs’ Round of 12.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Xfinity Series#Real Estate#Charlotte Motor#Eotech#The Koucar Management#I2g Systems#Detroit Taco#Pristine Properties#Verona Inspired Italian#Apex Placement And#Consulting And Element 22
Speedway Digest

RCR NXS Post Race Report - Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Team Fight Hard at The Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL to Earn Top-10 Finish. “We had a strategy of staying aggressive to gain as many points as possible in the TaxSlayer Chevrolet today, but also being smooth and taking care of our equipment so that we could advance to the next round in the NASCAR Playoffs. We came close. We ended up 15 points shy of advancing. We started the race with a loose-handling Chevy but adjustments during pit stops really helped, and we were in position to earn much-needed stage points at the end of Stage 2. At the start of the final stage, I misinterpreted the rule for restarts and pulled out of line too early. We were issued a pass-through penalty that ultimately set us back and made us come from behind. I was just trying to get all I could. My crew chief, Andy Street, made a great call to take four tires at the end and give us a fighting chance. We raced our way up to eighth, but it just wasn’t enough to advance in the NASCAR Playoffs. I’m really proud of everybody from RCR and ECR. We have something to build off, and a lot of good notes for next season. I’ve learned a lot this year in the No. 2 Chevy."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

Herbst Finishes 34th at the Roval

Race Winner: A.J. Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Daniel Hemric of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Daniel Hemric of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Overview:. Bad luck found Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team again as a mechanical issue took them out the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Speedway Digest

Gary Nelson Honored with Prestigious Smokey Yunick Award

A championship-winning crew chief and transformative NASCAR executive whose career in motorsports has spanned more than 50 years, Gary Nelson received the prestigious Smokey Yunick Award ahead of Sunday’s fourth running of the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Legendary car owner and mechanic Henry “Smokey” Yunick...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

Biker’s Paradise! Fall Cycle Scene Returns to Daytona International Speedway This Weekend as Part of Biketoberfest

Fall Cycle Scene, Daytona International Speedway’s annual Biketoberfest event that is a biker’s paradise, returns this weekend (Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 14-17) for four days of exciting activities for motorcycle enthusiasts. Fall Cycle Scene at the iconic Daytona International Speedway gives motorcycle enthusiasts the opportunity to enjoy live entertainment in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Speedway Digest

Veteran Motorsports Executive Jones Named as Director of Indy Lights

Veteran United States Auto Club (USAC) executive and champion driver Levi Jones was named as director of the Indy Lights series, INDYCAR officials announced today. Jones will oversee all operations and competition of the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, the final step for drivers in the Road to Indy ladder that prepares drivers for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. INDYCAR adds the role of promoter to its duties as the sanctioning body of Indy Lights on Nov. 1.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Hill Earns 18th-Place Run at the ROVAL

Austin Hill earned an 18th-place finish on Saturday afternoon at the Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS) ROVAL in his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series start of the season. The driver of the No. 61 AISIN Toyota Supra started 40th, dead last on the grid, to capture his best career NXS road course finish in three starts.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy