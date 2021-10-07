Montreal star Carey Price steps away for mental health help

In preparation for the soft launch of our new radio endeavour, I picked up Nick Kypreos’s new book “Undrafted” to get some more background on the guy I was about to spend my every day with. Real Kyper and Bourne is going to be a blast to do, though it had to kick off this week from our respective homes. The good news is we’ll be in studio in time for the start of the Leafs season, and our focus will be just that: How does this (everything) affect the Leafs? The book was great, and part way through, I came across a very familiar story that feels relevant today.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO