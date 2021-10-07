SAFF Championship 2021: Baffling team selection and toothless attack - What we learned from India's 0-0 draw against Sri Lanka
India's struggles continue against teams who prefer to sit back and soak pressure... It was another frustrating afternoon for the beleaguered Indian head coach Igor Stimac. His troops went up against a Sri Lankan side that is ranked 98-places behind them in the FIFA rankings and not only did the team fail to bag three points but they also looked insipid, disjointed, and clueless. And Igor Stimac has to face the brunt, along with the players who underperformed.www.goal.com
