CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

SAFF Championship 2021: Baffling team selection and toothless attack - What we learned from India's 0-0 draw against Sri Lanka

By Soham Mukherjee
goal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia's struggles continue against teams who prefer to sit back and soak pressure... It was another frustrating afternoon for the beleaguered Indian head coach Igor Stimac. His troops went up against a Sri Lankan side that is ranked 98-places behind them in the FIFA rankings and not only did the team fail to bag three points but they also looked insipid, disjointed, and clueless. And Igor Stimac has to face the brunt, along with the players who underperformed.

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
goal.com

SAFF Championship 2021: Sri Lanka squad list and fixtures

Take a look at the 23-member Sri Lanka squad that will play their trade in the SAFF Championship... Sri Lankan national team coach Amir Alagic was overseeing the preparations of his team for the SAFF Championship 2021 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. They were supposed to fly to Qatar but due to visa problems, they had to change their destination to Saudi Arabia. They reached Maldives on Tuesday and will now undergo a three-day quarantine.
SPORTS
firstsportz.com

SAFF Championship: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are all set to start their journey in the SAFF Championship 2021 as they face each other in the very first match of the tournament. Let’s check out the preview of both the teams before the fixture and also the television broadcaster where the match will be live.
SPORTS
chatsports.com

SAFF Championship 2021: Ali Ashfaq of Maldives, Sunil Chhetri of India - Who are the key players of each team?

India, Maldives, Sunil Chhetri, SAFF Championship, Ali Ashfaq, South Asian Football Federation, Bangladesh, Bhaichung Bhutia, Igor Štimac, Amrinder Singh. Ali Ashfaq has more goals in SAFF Championships than both Sunil Chhetri and Bhaichung Bhutia... The SAFF Championship will kick off on October 1 with hosts Maldives locking horns with Nepal...
SPORTS
goal.com

SAFF Championship 2021: We play in a style that will get us results, says India coach Igor Stimac

The Croatian coach mentioned that the level of football in ISL and international is different... Igor Stimac's India will focus on getting the three points when they take on Bangladesh in the SAFF Championship 2021 at the National Football Stadium in Male on Monday evening. The Croatian coach did not mince words to express that India will adopt a pragmatic approach against the Bangla Tigers that will help them win, rather than trying `to experiment.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Subhasish Bose
Person
Liston Colaco
Person
Sahal Abdul Samad
Person
Suresh Singh
Birmingham Star

SAFF Championship: India look to justify favourites tag as they kickstart campaign against Bangladesh

Male [Maldives], October 4 (ANI): When it comes to the South Asian Football Federation Football (SAFF) Championship, no other team has enjoyed success as much as India. Having emerged triumphant in seven out of 12 editions in the competition, the Blue Tigers have dominated the competition more than any other nation. They will be looking to build on that record as they lock horns with Bangladesh in their opening game at the National Football Stadium, Maldives, on Monday.
SPORTS
goal.com

SAFF Championship 2021: 10-man Bangladesh come back from behind to draw with India

India have been struck by a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in a SAFF Championship 2021 tie at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives, on Monday. Sunil Chhetri (26') had put the Blue Tigers in front in the first half before Bangladesh were down to 10 men after Bishwanath Ghosh (54') was sent off in the second half. However, Yeasin Arafat (74') graciously accepted his offer to score the equaliser as Oscar Bruzon's men did well to hold on for a point.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sri Lanka Army#Saff Championship#Toothless#Indian#A Sri Lankan#Croatian#The Blue Tigers
goal.com

SAFF Championship 2021: Seven-time champions India held by Sri Lanka

A disappointing performance by the Indian national team saw them drop points against a Sri Lankan outfit who punched above their weight in a SAFF Championship 2021 tie at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives, on Thursday. The draw leaves India in third place with 2 points from 2...
FIFA
goal.com

SAFF Championship 2021: Draw against Sri Lanka further highlights India's attacking woes

India hardly troubled Sri Lankan goalkeeper Sujan Perera under the sticks... Football history is replete with examples where weaker nations have dug deep and shown grit to snatch a point against relative heavyweights. In most cases, it is the goalkeeper or a defender who hogs the limelight, thanks to their courageous defensive actions. More often than not, they assume a stature of mythical proportions at the end of the match.
FIFA
The Independent

Colombia vs Brazil live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying fixture online and on TV tonight

Brazil face Colombia tonight in a Conmebol World Cup qualifying fixture, as the Selecao look to edge closer to booking their place in Qatar next year. Tite’s side made a perfect start to their qualifying campaign with eight wins from their first eight matches and face a triple header this week with matches against Venezuela and Uruguay either side of their trip to the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla. Wins over Peru and Chile last month were overshadowed by their fixture against Argentina, which was suspended after kick-off due to an alleged Covid-19 protocol breach. Colombia face a battle to seal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
goal.com

Nepal 0-0 India LIVE: Follow SAFF Championship 2021 clash in real time

Anirudh Thapa IN Suresh OUT, Udanta Singh IN Manvir Singh OUT. Yasir goes past a defender on the right flank and sends a cross inside the box for Manvir Singh who attempts a header from a close range but the Nepalese goalkeeper manages to keep the ball away from goal with a quality save.
SPORTS
goal.com

SAFF Championship 2021: From poor finishing to a nervy defence - Three things that we learned from India's 1-0 win over Nepal

India were far from convincing in their narrow victory against Nepal... Igor Stimac was witnessed doing a bit of jig after Sunil Chhetri finally sent the ball to the back of the net to give India the lead against a gritty Nepal in their SAFF Championship fixture on Sunday. And immediately after the final whistle, there was a fist pump as he embraced his assistant Shanmugam Venkatesh.
SPORTS
goal.com

Nigeria 0-1 Central African Republic: What did we learn?

Gernot Rohr’s team were defeated at the death by the Wild Beasts, but there were still a few pick outs from the reverse in Lagos. Gernot Rohr has a lot to ponder after surprising loss. Nigeria were beaten 1-0 in Lagos in a game many supporters expected them to win...
SOCCER
goal.com

World Cup Qualifiers: Five players who impressed for Tanzania vs Benin

Taifa Stars needed a Simon Msuva strike on Sunday to defeat the Squirrels and go top of Group J. Goal lists players who played a major role as Stars registered a vital win away. ​Aishi Manula. The Simba SC goalkeeper was in inspired form on Sunday, effectively commanding his area....
SOCCER
The Independent

Connor Roberts hoping history repeats itself as Wales chase World Cup play-off

Connor Roberts is hoping history repeats itself in Wales’ chase for a World Cup play-off place.Wales visit Estonia on Monday, level on points with the second-placed Czech Republic but with a game in hand.The Dragons are almost certainly guaranteed a play-off place due to their Nations League results last year, but finishing second could secure a more favourable draw in the March play-offs.The Czech Republic possess a better goal difference and have scored more goals than Wales – the first two deciding factors in the event of a tie – with Robert Page’s side having drawn their last two games.“In...
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy