Saints, Washington face off, both 2-2 and struggling

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints visit Washington this week with each team 2-2 and dealing with a series of problems. New Orleans is coming off losing to the Giants in overtime. Washington is banged up after a close victory at Atlanta and without head trainer Ryan Vermillion, who is on administrative leave. The Saints’ sputtering offense faces a Washington defense that ranks 29th in the NFL in a departure from lofty preseason expectations. Washington’s Taylor Heinicke-led offense won’t have tight end Logan Thomas and could be without 2020 All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff because of injuries.

