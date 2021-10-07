4 Reasons We Can't Wait to Watch Guilty Party Starring Kate Beckinsale
If you're in search of a new dark dramedy, Paramount+ has you covered. The platform's forthcoming series Guilty Party is a crime-meets-comedy saga that is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. The 10-episode show follows down-on-her-luck journalist Beth Burgess (played by Kate Beckinsale) as she tries to prove the innocence of Toni Plimpton (Jules Latimer). Toni is convicted of maiming and murdering her husband, but she has a rock-solid defense: "Why would I cut his d*ck off if I was gonna kill him? The whole reason you cut a d*ck off is so that he has to walk around without a d*ck, right?"www.popsugar.com
