NFL

Panthers HC Matt Rhule 'hopeful' Christian McCaffrey will play Sunday vs. Eagles

 5 days ago
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and running back Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers stud running back Christian McCaffrey returned to practice on Wednesday, but fantasy football owners of the consensus top pick and fans of the NFC South squad are still stuck playing the waiting game as of Thursday morning.

Per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule wouldn't make a ruling on McCaffrey's status yet and although he's optimistic, there is one condition for McCaffrey to make his return to the field.

"Run CMC" suffered a hamstring injury during Carolina's Week 3 victory over the Houston Texans and sat out last Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, their first of the season.

In place of McCaffrey, 2021 fourth-round draft pick Chuba Hubbard took on lead-back duties, rushing 11 times for 52 scoreless yards and adding three receptions for 27 yards against Houston, while going for 57 rushing yards on 13 carries and 14 yards on two receptions against Dallas.

The 3-1 Panthers host the 1-3 Philadelphia Eagles at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

