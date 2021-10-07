CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Resident Evil' game characters return in 'Welcome to Raccoon City'

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
Avon Jogia and Kaya Scodelario hunt zombies in "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City." Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures released the trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City on Thursday. The film opens in theaters Nov. 24.

Set in 1988, the film promises a more faithful adaptation of the hit video game than the movies starring Milla Jovovich. It features character from the game Claire (Kaya Scodelario) and Chris Redfield (Robbie Amell), Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen), Albert Wesker (Tom Hopper) and William Birkin (Neal McDonough).

By 1988, Claire has always had conspiracy theories about the Umbrella Corp. operating out of Raccoon City. her brother Chris never believed her.

Umbrella's biological experiments turn people into zombies and the outbreak spreads throughout the town. Proven right, Claire returns to help eradicate the zombies.

The trailer also features zombie dogs, which were featured in the first Jovovich movie, and other monsters from the games.

Paul W.S. Anderson directed the 2002 Resident Evil movie starring Jovovich as an original character, Alice. They would marry and make six total Resident Evil movies, which Anderson would produce and return to direct that last three.

The video games were a series of third person survival horror adventures which began on the Sony Playstation. Sequels and remakes continue to be released for next generation consoles.

Johannes Roberts wrote and directed Welcome to Raccoon City. He previously wrote and directed the 47 Meters Down movies and directed The Strangers: Prey at Night.

UPI News

UPI News

