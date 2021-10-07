CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio Book Festival’s literary director leaves to write new chapter in his career

By John Egan
CultureMap San Antonio
 5 days ago
The literary director of the San Antonio Book Festival is closing one chapter and opening a new one. The festival announced October 6 that Clay Smith, who’s been the organization’s literary director since its inception in 2012, is leaving effective October 8 to take on a new role. Smith has been named chief of literary initiatives at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. — arguably the country’s most prominent library.

