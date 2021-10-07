CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

5 Tips To Improve Your Kid’s Online Learning Experience

By Tom Fogden
twollow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe internet has revolutionized education and how students learn. Today, millions of students are studying online and learning different skills right from their homes. Though the FCC provides free lifeline smartphones to individuals affected by the pandemic, a smooth online learning experience is still a dream for many. As many parents struggle to provide basic internet access to their kids, here are five tips for parents to improve their kid’s online learning experience.

twollow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Parents are reportedly sneaking $250 monitors into their kids' schools to test air quality. One company says sales have doubled.

On top of masks and hand sanitizer, some parents are employing a new tactic to keep their kids safe during a pandemic-era back-to-school season: air-quality monitors. Parents are arming their children with air-quality monitors hidden in their backpacks and pockets to gather data on CO2 levels in the school building, which can indicate whether a space is well-ventilated and reduce the child's chance of catching COVID-19, The New York Times reported.
KIDS
femalefirst.co.uk

Top tips to captivate your gamer teen in learning

Academic coach - Lucy Parsons - shares her top tips to help your teenage gamer swap the console for the coursework. Teens who love gaming are notoriously hard to get engaged with their studies. I like to call them ‘Xbox Boys’ and I see them all the time in my work as an academic coach.
KIDS
WCPO

Protecting Your Child During Online Learning with Lightspeed Systems

Schools have been filtering and protecting online activity for decades – but it’s different now with more remote learning. Since traditional school firewalls don’t work when devices are on the home network instead of the school network, it’s a completely different ballgame. Lightspeed Systems, the nation’s leader in online safety software, has been serving schools for more than two decades and develops web filtering and online student safety technology used across thousands of school districts nationwide.
EDUCATION
makeuseof.com

Internet Safety: 50+ Tips to Keep Your Kids Safe Online

Every nook and cranny of the internet is rife with dangers—from prying cyberbullies, online predators, to explicit videos and content. Therefore, it can be quite overwhelming for parents to shield children from the lurking dangers of the internet. To make matters worse, most kids these days spend a big chunk...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Learning#Video Game#Online Classes#Ebb
vt.edu

Call for abstracts: DRIVE flexible and online learning experience grants

The Provost’s Office and Technology-enhanced Learning and Online Strategies (TLOS) invite the submission of abstracts for the Develop, Redesign, Innovate, Vitalize, and Enhance (DRIVE) grants, which fund the development or redesign of flexible and online learning experiences for Virginia Tech students in undergraduate and graduate programs. DRIVE’s call for abstracts...
COLLEGES
deltadailynews.com

Do You Know What Your Kid Is Doing Online?

Everyone has Facebook, even grandma. It MUST be safe. A former Facebook employee says tens of thousands of pages of internal company research she has provided to the Securities and Exchange Commission prove Facebook is lying to the public and investors about the effectiveness of its campaigns to eradicate hate, violence, and misinformation from its platforms.
KIDS
todaysparent.com

6 ways to support your kid when they're learning to read

If your kid is in kindergarten or grade 1, they’re probably starting to bring books home from school to learn to read. Parents can play an important role in making the experience positive and helping them learn important decoding skills. It’s important to know that not all classrooms support decoding and phonics in the same way. These tips below from experts in structured literacy—a systematic way of teaching phonics and decoding skills—will help you support your kid as they’re learning to read.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FCC
NewsBreak
Relationships
York News-Times

Hampton's unique learning experience teaches kids about food, ag

HAMPTON -- Very few schools in Nebraska have an agriculture class where students raise beef that goes back to their tables in the lunch room. However, Hampton gives students a unique opportunity to learn. Joel Miller grew up on a family farm between Aurora and Hampton. After graduating with an...
HAMPTON, NE
abcnews4.com

Dee Norton gives tech tips to keep kids safe online

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center provided tech tips Thursday to help kids stay safe online. Research suggests children who spend more than 30 minutes online per day may experience more feelings of loneliness and depression, a Dee Norton spokesperson said. Parents are encouraged to learn what content their children encounter online.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
In Homeland Security

Simplify Your Online Teaching with Learning Frameworks

Podcast with Dr. Bethanie L. Hansen, Department Chair, School of Arts, Humanities and Education. Teaching online and developing online courses can be an overwhelming process without limits. Frameworks can keep these processes clear and reduce stress for the online educator. In this episode, APU professor Dr. Bethanie Hansen shares frameworks that help online educators provide quality learning experiences for their students, include a variety of approaches and strategies, and reduce stress through a structured approach.
EDUCATION
riverjournalonline.com

Tips For Choosing the Right Toys for Your Kids That Will Support Their Development

If you’re a parent, then you know how important it is to find the right toys for your kids. As they grow up and learn about themselves and the world around them through play, toys play a vital role during their development. That’s why selecting healthy, educational, and fun toys is such an important task. Toys can help foster creativity and problem-solving skills; improve motor skills; teach cause and effect; encourage pretend play; stimulate language development; and instill confidence in little ones as they make discoveries all on their own. Here are some simple tips that will help guide your toy purchases from now on:
KIDS
PC Magazine

Studying Safer: How to Make Your Kids Smart About Online Security

Chances are, you read about a major cybersecurity incident somewhere in the world today. What you may not know is that students and schools get targeted every day, too. While someone opening a credit card in your child's name or tricking them into giving up private information may not make the news, there's no doubt that such attacks can be just as devastating for kids as they are for companies—maybe more so.
EDUCATION
ftnnews.com

Make Your Couchsurfing Experience Safe with These Tips

Create a profile on Couchsurfing and connect with a global community of like-minded people. It can help you find a place to stay while traveling. Or it can help you share your home and the area you love with travelers. Whether you want to share your home or your city,...
TECHNOLOGY
KUTV

3 tips to help your kid avoid falling behind in school

KUTV — Are you worried about your child falling behind in school?. A recent national poll indicated that of the top concerns facing parents coming out of the pandemic is that their children might fall behind in school. To help parents help their kids in school, Chase Walker, of The...
KIDS
The 74

Time to Bring the Science of Listening into the Home & Classroom

Speaking and listening account for the overwhelming majority of how we receive information in our daily communications. Yet, average listeners may understand and recall as little as 10 percent of what they hear, as people are often distracted, preoccupied, or forgetful. As vital as listening is in our education, jobs, families and virtually every aspect […]
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

5 ways parents can help children adjust to being at school after months in lockdown

Students are returning to their schools after months in lockdown in Victoria, New South Wales and the ACT. Many will thrive on the return to school. Others, though, may need extra practical and emotional support to adjust in a healthy way. Some children may experience separation anxiety from their parents, for example. Others may be worried about catching COVID-19 in the playground or about connecting with their friends again. Read more: From vaccination to ventilation: 5 ways to keep kids safe from COVID...
KIDS
alextimes.com

Help your kids learn to care for their cats

You’ve planned on getting a cat because you and your kids wanted one, and you’ve all prepared for the adoption. You and your family met many kitties at the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria, King Street Cats or another animal adoption organization. Or you decided to adopt a kitty from your neighborhood.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy