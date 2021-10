The BBC has shared a new teaser for the upcoming thirteenth season of “Doctor Who,” revealing an official premiere date and giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from the show as series star Jodie Whittaker begins her final run in the role of the eponymous Time Lord. The series, titled “Doctor Who: Flux,” will premiere on BBC One, BBC America and BBC iPlayer on Oct. 31. The eight-episode season will serve as a larger narrative that will put a cap on Whittaker’s tenure as the Thirteenth Doctor. The actress will take her final bow in the role in 2022,...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO