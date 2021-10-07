CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Wein Never Stopped Listening

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are innumerable photographs of George Wein at the Newport Jazz Festival, the groundbreaking event he co-founded in 1954 and kept producing, in hands-on or emeritus fashion, until his death last month at 95. One of my favorites, by David Redfern, shows only a sliver of his face. Taken on July 5, 1969, it finds Wein standing in the wings behind Miles Davis, who's sporting bug-eye sunglasses and a denim leisure suit with bell bottoms. Both men are watching the stage, where Sly & the Family Stone are throwing down outside the frame. A trumpet dangles from Davis' left hand; with his right, he's leaning against a stage divider. Wein, though mostly obscured by that outstretched arm, communicates plenty in the image. Hand on his hip, gaze fixed, he's taking in the set with a palpable, fretful alertness.

offbeat.com

In Memoriam: George Wein (1925-2021)

George Wein, the visionary credited with creating the concept of the contemporary music festival, died on September 13 at his apartment in Manhattan. He was 95. Wein founded the Newport Jazz Festival in 1954, but his crowning achievement came in 1970 when he brought the concept to New Orleans with the Jazz and Heritage Festival, a landmark event enabling the public interracial celebration of black culture in a city that was still struggling with the aftermath of integration.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
berkshirefinearts.com

Honoring Jazz Entrepreneur George Wein

Today, on what would have been his 96th birthday, we honor the memory of jazz impresario George Wein (1925–2021), a pioneering jazz producer, musician, patron of the arts, and advocate for equality who changed many lives through his wholehearted belief in art and artistry. A dear friend, mentor, and trusted gallery advisor, George encouraged, challenged, and inspired us.
MUSIC
newjerseystage.com

George Wein: ‘Hooked’ by the Records of Armstrong and Lunceford

Reprinted by permission of the New Jersey Jazz Society. In December 2013, as the Newport Jazz Festival was approaching its 60th anniversary, New Jersey Performing Arts Center President and CEO John Schreiber held an invitation-only evening of “music and conversation with George Wein.”. Wein, founder of the Newport Jazz Festival,...
MUSIC
State
Connecticut State
