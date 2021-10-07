Stafford first selectman position gets $10K raise

Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer

STAFFORD — Selectmen Richard Hartenstein and John Locke voted Tuesday to increase the first selectman’s salary by $10,000 over the next two fiscal years.

First Selectwoman Mary Mitta, the only other member of the board, was not present at the meeting. She is not running for re-election in November.

Hartenstein said he raised the issue after reviewing the salaries of most other Connecticut towns’ first selectmen and finding that the average salary was just over $80,000. By contrast, the Stafford first selectman makes $69,800.

RAISE FOR FIRST SELECTMAN

CURRENT SALARY: $69,800.

FISCAL YEAR 2022-23: $75,000.

FISCAL YEAR 2023-24: $80,000.

Stafford does not employ a town manager or administrator as some other municipalities do to help the top elected officer run local government.

“I felt the first selectman salary was low,” Hartenstein said. He and Locke agreed that, although the future raises would not affect Mitta, it was best to discuss the issue when she was absent from the regular Board of Selectmen meeting so there were no accusations of impropriety. Hartenstein and Locke also are not running for the first selectman’s seat.

“I think it’s hard for somebody that’s sitting in the first selectman seat” to bring up the salary attached to the position, Hartenstein said.

The selectmen also agreed that a raise would be appropriate because the responsibilities of the first selectman have grown over the past several years.

“When the salary was originally put in, I think the position didn’t have as many hours as what’s pretty much required now due to the responsibility,” Hartenstein said.

“If you were to put the hours together that the first selectman actually works and divide it into what their salary is, I think their hourly rate would be lower than most would expect,” Locke said, noting that the first selectman is expected to work beyond normal business hours and on weekends.

The selectmen voted to raise the first selectman’s salary to $75,000 in 2022 and $80,000 in 2023.

“I have no argument that the salary is low, and every budget season we’ve always said we really don’t want to give ourselves raises,” Locke said. “But it’s appropriate for the first selectman to get a raise because of their responsibility.”