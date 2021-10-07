CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Daniel Craig receives star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Tina Campbell
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g1I5c_0cKD8Ckn00

Daniel Craig has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in California.

The James Bond actor, 53, has become the 2,704th celebrity to receive the nod.

It was unveiled outside 7007 Hollywood Boulevard in honour of the fictional spy character and just yards from his Bond predecessor, Sir Roger Moore.

Daniel, who has played the role since 2006, said it was an “absolute honour to be walked all over in Hollywood.”

Adding: “If happiness was measured by the company we keep, then me being on this pavement surrounded by all of these legends makes me a very happy man.”

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Daniel Craig?

Daniel Craig, 53, may have played James Bond for the fifth and final time in "No Time to Die," but he already has plenty of projects lined up to keep himself busy and his fans happy for a long while...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Daniel Craig Recalls Partying Hard To Celebrate Landing James Bond, But Also Not Being Able To Tell Anyone Why

No Time to Die has concluded the Daniel Craig-led run of Bond movies with an epic and emotional finish, cementing him as one of the best Bonds ever. It's still hard to believe Craig almost passed on the role 15 years ago but, thankfully, he changed his mind and delivered some of the best movies in the franchise’s long history. Getting such a role is a major accomplishment, and the actor recalled partying very hard after he landed the role. But of course, he also couldn't tell anyone why he was celebrating.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Newsweek

Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Moore
Person
Daniel Craig
Hello Magazine

Bruno Tonioli suffers incident on DWTS alongside fellow judges

Bruno Tonioli left his fellow Dancing with the Stars judges and fans at home in stitches after a candid video from the judging panel was posted on social media. The official DWTS Instagram page shared a fun backstage clip showing Carrie Ann Inaba and Len Goodman reacting as Bruno fell off his chair.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sami Sheen, 17, Rocks Red Lip In Selfie Amid Parents Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards’ Drama

Sami Sheen has shared a new mirror selfie rocking a grey hoodie and dark eyeliner, after a judge ruled that her dad no longer has to pay her mom Denise Richards child support. Sami Sheen has stunned in her latest IG post, which showed her rocking red lipstick and a casual grey hoodie. The 17-year-old took to Instagram on October 9, sharing a snap of herself in a white beanie, silver drop earrings and an oversized grey sweater with the hood up. She also rocked a dark red lip and dramatic black eyeliner, which matched her long black nails. Sami captioned the post simply with a knife emoji.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Boulevard
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ron Howard Says Griffith Was in ‘Genuine Pain’ Over His Marriage During the Show

Now in their 60s, Ron and Clint Howard’s public childhood is now delivering again in the form of a new memoir titled “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family.” But, of course, the famous brothers have their fair share of knowledge on both topics as they grew up sharing the stage in Hollywood. The two co-wrote the book and offered a number of perspectives on their careers growing up and their experiences.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Clint Howard Reveals He Doesn’t Remember His First Appearance on the Show

Clint Howard might be one of the most prolific actors in Hollywood. Today, he has over 250 roles under his belt. A quick look at his IMDb profile shows that he’s never been too picky about his roles. He’s been in gritty slasher films, wholesome family TV shows, Star Wars, Star Trek, and just about everything in-between. However, he held his first role sixty years ago. He appeared alongside his brother Ron Howard on The Andy Griffith Show.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj ‘Came Hard’ For Candiace Dillard At ‘RHOP’ Reunion: ‘It Was An Epic Moment

Nicki Minaj made it known she wanted to show up to the ‘RHOP’ reunion and her dreams came true as she surprised the ladies and went in on housewife Candiace Dillard!. Nicki Minaj, 38, took to social media in July to tell her followers that she was hosting The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s season 6 reunion — a job usually reserved for the king of Bravo, Andy Cohen, 53. But her wishes came true this week when she showed up to set and she went in on one housewife in particular. “She came hard for Candiace [Dillard] and read her,” a source close to production told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It was an epic moment.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
cosmicbook.news

James Bond 'No Time To Die' Rotten Tomatoes Score Is In

The 25th James Bond movie, No Time To Die, opens next week with the early reviews now hitting the net, and its Rotten Tomatoes Score is made known. With 97 reviews presently accounted for, James Bond No Time To Die has a lukewarm 82% Rotten Tomatoes Score among critics (Audience Score will come online with the movie's release).
MOVIES
Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Says It Was “Very Scary” Not Knowing Where Paris Hilton Was When She Was Out Partying As A Teen

Kathy Hilton has been the breakout star this season on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Which is no small feat considering everything else that’s going on. But while we have been getting to know Kathy, her daughter Paris Hilton has long been in the spotlight. Paris is known for her partying and now Kathy is […] The post Kathy Hilton Says It Was “Very Scary” Not Knowing Where Paris Hilton Was When She Was Out Partying As A Teen appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston shares intimate bedroom photo in honour of special milestone

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a very special birthday on Monday – her dog Lord Chesterfield turned one. To mark the special occasion, the Friends star shared several pictures of him taken over the past year, but it was the ones of him now that got fans talking – as they appear to show Jennifer in her birthday suit.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

40K+
Followers
95K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy