Daniel Craig receives star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Daniel Craig has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in California.

The James Bond actor, 53, has become the 2,704th celebrity to receive the nod.

It was unveiled outside 7007 Hollywood Boulevard in honour of the fictional spy character and just yards from his Bond predecessor, Sir Roger Moore.

Daniel, who has played the role since 2006, said it was an “absolute honour to be walked all over in Hollywood.”

Adding: “If happiness was measured by the company we keep, then me being on this pavement surrounded by all of these legends makes me a very happy man.”