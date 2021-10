Earlier this week, Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer reiterated his confidence in his squad. The more skeptical among us would probably reply, “Well of course he says that! The man is fighting for his job; he needs to at least pretend he thinks he has a good team!” Those who lean toward optimism might be inclined to focus on the positives we’ve seen in spite of our 1-3 record. We beat Seattle – a team we never beat – and lost the other games by a collective 11 points.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO