We gotta get outside more. Our prehistoric brains aren’t coping too well in our modern technological world. Homo Sapiens have been around now for about 200,000 years. And until about 5,000 years ago, we were hunter gatherers, wandering the land in clans. The first civilizations – where we stayed in one place, more or less – only arose around 5,000 years ago. And a lot has happened in that 5,000 years. It started out slowly, with hundreds of years passing between major shifts in our newly formed societies. We figured out how to domesticate corn, the pig, the potato. We figured out how to extract iron and make weapons. We figured out Euclidean geometry. We built the Great Wall, and then windmills. The industrial revolution gave rise to the clock, the steam engine, the spinning jenny, the hot air balloon.

