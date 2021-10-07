CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena Vista County, IA

90% of Tyson SL workers vaccinated

By Tom Cullen
Storm Lake Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree-quarters of adults in Buena Vista County are inoculated against COVID-19 in large part because of looming vaccine mandates from Tyson Foods and other major employers. Public Health Director Julie Sather credited Tyson and a host of other public advocates in Storm Lake — Buena Vista Regional Medical Center, Buena Vista University and SALUD Multicultural Health Coalition — for the county ranking number one in the share of adults inoculated. The state’s coronavirus monitoring website is reporting 75% of residents over age 18 have been vaccinated or initiated one.

www.stormlake.com

