90% of Tyson SL workers vaccinated
Three-quarters of adults in Buena Vista County are inoculated against COVID-19 in large part because of looming vaccine mandates from Tyson Foods and other major employers. Public Health Director Julie Sather credited Tyson and a host of other public advocates in Storm Lake — Buena Vista Regional Medical Center, Buena Vista University and SALUD Multicultural Health Coalition — for the county ranking number one in the share of adults inoculated. The state’s coronavirus monitoring website is reporting 75% of residents over age 18 have been vaccinated or initiated one.www.stormlake.com
