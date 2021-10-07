'It's really big, it shows that I can perform on the top level': Matt Walls jubilant after Gran Piemonte victory
Matt Walls said that winning at the Italian Classic of Gran Piemonte "shows that I can perform on the top level" as he beats some of the world's best sprinters. Walls, who is coming to the end of his first year as a professional road rider with Bora-Hansgrohe, followed the wheels perfectly to then launch a powerful sprint to the line, beating the likes of Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubekta-NextHash).www.cyclingweekly.com
Comments / 0