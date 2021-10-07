CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's really big, it shows that I can perform on the top level': Matt Walls jubilant after Gran Piemonte victory

By Tim Bonville-Ginn
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Walls said that winning at the Italian Classic of Gran Piemonte "shows that I can perform on the top level" as he beats some of the world's best sprinters. Walls, who is coming to the end of his first year as a professional road rider with Bora-Hansgrohe, followed the wheels perfectly to then launch a powerful sprint to the line, beating the likes of Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubekta-NextHash).

Giacomo Nizzolo
Elia Viviani
Matteo Trentin
