'It's really big, it shows that I can perform on the top level': Matt Walls jubilant after Gran Piemonte victory

Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso are the two of the most successful cyclists of their generation, and they now run Eolo–Kometa together, after starting the team in 2018. The pair had cycled in the peloton for years together, and rode for the same team in 2015 at Tinkoff-Saxo, Basso's final year in professional cycling. The pair then joined up together again at the same team in 2017, following their moves to Trek-Segafredo. However, Basso had instead took up a support staff position, following his retirement.

