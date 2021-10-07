October is Fire Prevention Month

BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — A house fire in Brentwood, fueled by strong winds, reportedly spread to other homes in the neighborhood, forcing evacuations Tuesday morning. The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) tweeted about the fire on Nicholas Court around 8:41 a.m. Tuesday, noting that there was “heavy fire involvement” at the home and that residents should avoid the area. Brentwood: ECCFPD and ConFire units are responding to a structure fire on Nicholas Ct. One home has heavy fire involvement. Due to strong winds the fire is threatening other homes. Brentwood PD is assisting with evacuations. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/CoFMFcR3RT — ECCFPD (@ECCFPD) October 12, 2021 According to a reporter on scene, residents evacuated the neighborhood by 9 a.m. By then the fire had spread to four houses. Police were assisting with the neighborhood evacuation over concerns that strong winds could continue to spread the 2-alarm fire. House fire in Brentwood. (Art Ray) This story will be updated.

BRENTWOOD, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO