October is Fire Prevention Month

By Andrea Burroughs
Demopolis Times
 5 days ago

October 3-9 is Fire Prevention Week, and the month as a whole is Fire Prevention Month. The week is used to educate people about fire safety. This includes testing alarms, changing batteries of smoke detectors, learning how to use a fire extinguisher, and planning escape routes for homes and buildings.

